Sokoto Obidients slam Kenneth Okonkwo, declare Peter Obi viable in North for 2027

Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson of the Labour Party.

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State chapter of the Obidient Movement has strongly condemned recent remarks by Labour Party chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo, who claimed that only a northern candidate can unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

At a press conference held Thursday at the Labour Party Secretariat in Sokoto, spokesperson of the group, Abubakar Yawale, described Okonkwo’s comments as “anti-democratic, divisive, and strategically flawed.”

Yawale asserted that the suggestion undermines the credibility and nationwide momentum of the Obidient Movement led by former presidential candidate Peter Obi.

“The notion that a southeastern candidate cannot win is a dangerous myth,” Yawale said. “Mr. Peter Obi’s appeal cuts across all regions, and his growing acceptance in the North is undeniable.”

To support their claim, the group pointed to Obi’s recent recognition by the District Head of Pantami in Gombe State, who bestowed on him the title Sarkin Maskan Pantami (Chief of Shelter and Peace). They described the honor as a testament to Obi’s increasing grassroots acceptance in northern Nigeria, fueled by his humanitarian legacy and ethical leadership.

Yawale highlighted that the Obidient Movement in Sokoto has built a strong grassroots network across all 23 local government areas, connecting with farmers, traders, youth, and artisans.

“This is not a social media movement. It’s a village-to-village, ward-to-ward effort,” he emphasized.

On electoral performance, the group cited the 2023 presidential election where Obi secured 6.1 million votes, defeating Tinubu in Lagos and capturing 25.4% of the national vote. When combined with Atiku Abubakar’s 29.07%, the opposition bloc exceeded 13 million votes, well ahead of Tinubu’s 8.79 million.

They argued that discontent in the North, especially over economic hardship and insecurity, has made the region more receptive to Obi’s message of economic justice and reform.

The group further praised the emerging opposition alliance involving Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi under the ADC-led platform, describing Obi as a “unifying figure with the widest cross-regional appeal.”

Rejecting Okonkwo’s claim that running a southern candidate would gift Tinubu re-election, Yawale said:

“Peter Obi’s win in Lagos and his broad appeal refute that. The 2027 presidency, both morally and constitutionally, belongs to the South. Suggesting otherwise only divides the opposition and strengthens the incumbent.”

Yawale also pushed back against growing fears in some quarters that Obi’s victory might be rigged again in 2027.

“We reject defeatism. Democracy demands we fight for electoral integrity—not accept theft as inevitable.”

To Peter Obi, the Sokoto Obidients sent a clear message: remain firm in the presidential race.

“You are our candidate—north, south, east, and west,” Yawale declared. “We reject any attempt to sideline you to a vice-presidential position.”

The movement also called on Northern leaders and civil society to launch a ‘North for Obi’ campaign to further mobilize regional support based on shared values of justice, security, and economic equality.

In closing, Yawale reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to building a merit-based Nigeria, saying:

“Peter Obi represents that future. We urge Mr. Okonkwo to retract his divisive remarks and embrace unity over fear. The path to victory in 2027 is not through tribal calculation but national transformation.”