Sokoto Govt clears ₦500m tuition debt, secures certificates for students in India

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Sokoto State Government has successfully secured the release of academic certificates for students sponsored to study at Integral University in India, following the payment of over ₦500 million in outstanding tuition fees inherited from the previous administration.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, during the official presentation of certificates to two Master’s degree graduates of the university.

Alhaji Gobir stated that this recent presentation follows an earlier distribution of certificates to 18 other graduates of the same institution, whose documents were retrieved a few months prior.

He further explained that the final batch of certificates was formally handed over by the Vice Chancellor of Integral University last week, marking the end of a prolonged period of uncertainty for the affected students.

The Deputy Governor emphasised the importance of the graduates applying the knowledge they acquired abroad to contribute meaningfully to the development of Sokoto State. He stressed that such an investment by the government must translate into tangible benefits for society.

In a related event, Alhaji Gobir, accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa, visited the Mabera residence of Alhaji Mustapha Lanas to present the certificate of his late son, Osama Mustapha Lanas, who passed away shortly after his graduation.

Speaking during the visit, the SSG, Alhaji Sifawa, said they were at the home of the bereaved family on the directive of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, who was deeply moved by the tragic death of the promising young graduate.

Alhaji Sifawa described the loss as heartbreaking, noting that Osama had graduated with First Class Honours and tragically died while in Madina for the Lesser Hajj, just days after completing his studies.

Deputy Governor Gobir also paid tribute to the late Osama, describing him as a committed and disciplined student. He revealed that during his time at the university, Osama had enrolled in its Islamic school, where he successfully memorised the entire Holy Qur’an.

Gobir praised the deceased as a shining example of academic excellence and moral character, adding that Osama had made his family and Sokoto State proud. He offered prayers for his soul and expressed deep condolences to the grieving family.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the family, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, expressed gratitude to the state government for the condolence visit and the symbolic gesture of presenting the late Osama’s certificate.

The visit concluded with a special prayer for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Vanguard News