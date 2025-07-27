Social Security: ECS compliance an investment, not a Cost — NSITF

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has reiterated that compliance with the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS), should not be viewed as an expense but as a vital investment in worker welfare and institutional integrity.

Speaking during a courtesy visit and cheque presentation at Seplat House in Lagos, NSITF Managing Director, Oluwaseun Faleye, emphasized that ECS compliance is not only a statutory obligation but a strategic tool for protecting employees and preserving corporate reputation—especially in high-risk sectors like oil and gas.

According to him, “Compliance is not a cost,” Faleye said. “It is an investment in workforce welfare and corporate reputation. Our duty is to ensure that when tragedy strikes, the system responds quickly and fairly.”He noted that recent reforms within the Fund have significantly cut processing times and improved service delivery, allowing employers and families to access their entitlements without unnecessary delay.

This message was underscored by a landmark payout of N86,028,283.30 to Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (formerly Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited), as compensation for the family of a deceased employee.

In accordance with Section 29 of the Employees’ Compensation Act, the deceased employee’s spouse will also receive ¦ 1,107,667.30 monthly until the couple’s only child turns 21, providing long-term financial support.

Receiving the cheque, Seplat’s Managing Director, Oladotun Isiaka, lauded NSITF for its responsiveness and efficiency.

He said, “It is reassuring to see a government institution live out its statutory mandate. We contribute about N1.7 billion to the Fund annually with the expectation that, if the unexpected occurs, affected families will be compensated promptly. NSITF has fulfilled that expectation today.”

Growing track

record

The Seplat staff’s family disbursement marks the largest ECS payout in the Lagos region so far this year, far exceeding the N15.5 million paid to the family of a Medplus employee on June 30, 2025, which also included N1.192 million in monthly survivor benefits.

NSITF said it settled over 22,000 compensation claims nationwide in 2024 alone, crediting its improved digital infrastructure and alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for its expanded reach and speed.

The Fund has also embarked on a nationwide ECS sensitization tour, targeting employers in construction, manufacturing, maritime, and healthcare sectors, to demonstrate the real-world value of compliance.”We want to ensure every employer understands that the ECS is about more than legal compliance,” Faleye added. “It’s about protecting families and upholding the dignity of labour.”