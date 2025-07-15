Social, earned media top list of most influential brand channels in Africa

…As Newmark Group toasts to 15 yrs of influence

By Juliet Umeh

Social media and earned media have emerged as the most impactful channels for shaping brand perception in Africa, according to the newly launched Africa edition of the PRGN Influence Insights Report.

Presented by the President and CEO of Southard Communication and representative of the Public Relations Global Network, PRGN, Bill Southard, the report was unveiled during the World PR Day 2025 celebration in Lagos.

The event, hosted by Newmark Group Limited in partnership with PRGN, featured a triple celebration: World PR Day, Newmark’s 15th anniversary, and the Africa launch of the global Influence Insights Report.

Themed “Bridging the Divide With Influence: Strategic Communications in a Polarised World,” the event spotlighted the growing importance of trust-driven communications.

The report revealed that 76 percent of senior business leaders identified social media, and 70 percent cited earned media, as the most effective tools for building and influencing brand reputation across the continent.

Delivering the keynote, Southard described the report as a pivotal resource for understanding how brands can thrive in Africa’s rapidly evolving communication landscape.

He stressed: “Digital platforms and social engagement are no longer optional. They are essential to building lasting influence, yet they must be handled with senior-level care, not left to interns.”

Conducted in collaboration with research firm ResearchGate, the report surveyed over 546 senior marketing and business executives across more than 40 countries, capturing insights from Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

He said: “The report revealed that 89 percent of global respondents consider brand influence crucial to success, with 67% predicting its importance will increase over the next 3–5 years, and 87 percent confirming their strategies have recently evolved.

“Trust and reputation emerged as the leading drivers of brand value, with employees seen as the most trusted advocates, while political leaders ranked the lowest globally.”

According to Southard, Newmark’s leadership was instrumental in shaping the Africa-focused findings.

He said: “Mr. Gilbert Manirakiza and his team were pivotal in contributing to the Africa-focused data. This is a proud moment for the continent and the PRGN network.”

In his own address, Chief Executive Director of Newmark Group, Mr. Gilbert Manirakiza, urged communicators, brands, and policymakers across Africa to reimagine influence as a tool for trust-building rather than manipulation.

Manirakiza said: “We live in a world more connected than ever before, yet increasingly divided. Strategic communication is no longer a support function, it’s a survival function.”

He emphasized the growing public skepticism toward institutions and the urgent need for communicators to move from “broadcasting to bridge-building,” adapting their messaging to generational and cultural nuances.

“Gen Z demands transparency, millennials crave meaning, Gen X values competence, and boomers seek legacy. One-size-fits-all messaging no longer works,” he said.

He added that if African communicators don’t define influence for themselves, “others will do it for us.”

Marking Newmark’s 15-year presence across 30 countries in Africa and beyond, Manirakiza outlined three key imperatives for the continent’s communications industry.

He called for a redefinition of influence as a force for unity and trust, greater accountability from leadership in values and actions, and a new standard for PR rooted in ethics, inclusion, and courage.

He stated: “If we don’t tell our stories, someone else will. If we don’t bridge the divides, they’ll grow deeper. And if we don’t lead with purpose, power alone will never be enough.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Country Lead for Newmark Nigeria, Lovelyn Okafor, described the event as a “truly remarkable gathering” and reflected on the milestone being celebrated.

Okafor noted: “This convergence of World PR Day, a global report launch, and Newmark’s 15-year journey is more than symbolic, it’s a testament to the growing power of communication in shaping a better future.”

She highlighted Newmark’s growth from Nairobi to a pan-African presence, supporting brands like Zipline, WDC, African Airlines Association, and QNET.

“Today’s global theme, Building Bridges and Navigating Polarisation, is a challenge and a charge. At Newmark, we believe communication isn’t just a tool, it’s a force for good,” she said.

According to the organisers, “The full PRGN Influence Insights Report, Africa Edition is available upon request via PRGN or Newmark Group.

“The findings promise to guide brands in Africa and beyond on how to strategically navigate today’s rapidly changing influence landscape.”