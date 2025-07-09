Omoyele Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Party, Omoyele Sowore, says he cannot work with politicians in the newly formed African Democratic Congress (ADC) because some of them, according to him, do not have pedigree.



Sowore while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief’ on Wednesday, said he can’t sit with some of the ADC politicians whom he described as politicians without conscience.



He said, “There are just too many people in the coalition that you are mentioning that I can’t even sit across the table from, I mean, personally, without being tempted to act out of my own personal character. So that’s the issue.



“I cannot ignore those things. I can’t ignore so many of the people in coalition who have done Nigerians dirty; who have done what is regarded as evil. People who we know have no conscience, they have no character, they have no pedigree.



“There is no there’s no amount of conditions you can give to them that will make them wash their ways, or change the way they have behaved, or the way they used to behave. These are typically people whose way of life is being evil, being bad, being corrupt, shortchanging the public, being selfish. So there is no there is no condition that is available for them.”



Sowore said then only condition for him to work with anyone is to get people, who are willing and ready to help Nigerians and save the country from the ruling party, and those who are planning to come back to government through coalition.

Vanguard News