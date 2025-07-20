‘Sleeping Prince’ of Saudi Arabia dies after 20 years in coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud, popularly known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” has died at the age of 36, more than two decades after a devastating car crash in London left him in a coma.

The prince, who was just 15 years old at the time of the accident in 2005, suffered a brain haemorrhage and internal bleeding.

He never regained full consciousness and had been on a ventilator ever since.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Quoting a verse from the Quran, he wrote: “With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today.”

Before the accident, Prince Al-Waleed had been studying at a military college in London.

Following the crash, he was transported to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained in a coma under constant medical care.

Despite his son’s long-term condition, Prince Khaled never gave up hope of a recovery and refused repeated calls to withdraw life support.

Photos released over the years showed Prince Al-Waleed lying in a hospital bed, often surrounded by family members who continued to care for him. His case drew widespread attention across the Arab world, where he became a symbol of hope and faith.

News of his passing has sparked an outpouring of emotion online, with the hashtag #SleepingPrince trending across social media platforms.