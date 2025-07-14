Six dead as truck rams into trailer, crushes tricycles at Delta Udu bridge

By Akpokona Omafuaire UGHELLI

SIX persons were feared dead Monday afternoon on top of the ever-busy Udu bridge as a truck rammed into a broken-down trailer, killing at least six people on the spot and injuring several others.

The fatal accident was occasioned by brake failure and the inattention of a tricycle rider, according to an eyewitness.

Among the dead was a mechanic working under the broken-down trailer, which was carrying electric poles.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred as the truck belonging to Julius Berger, attempting to dodge a commercial tricycle (popularly known as Keke), and as a result collided with the stationary trailer while the mechanic was working beneath it.

The impact caused the trailer to topple, killing the mechanic and crushing three moving tricycles with passengers.

The fatal crash led to a total blockage of the road, resulting in gridlock, which left motorists and tricycle operators stranded for hours.

Workers, students, and traders commuting into Warri and surrounding areas were severely affected, with many forced to seek alternative routes on foot as emergency responders struggled to access the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact death toll remains unconfirmed, but six dead bodies have been evacuated.

Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, Udu Local Government Area Chairman, had to abandon work and mobilise rescue workers to the scene.

Oyibode’s efforts led to the towing away of the trailer and truck as of press time, but the road was still shut as clearance continued.