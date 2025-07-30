Silverbird Group to honour Nigerian pageant stars with grand homecoming

By Ephraim Oseji

Nigeria’s foremost entertainment powerhouse, Silverbird Group is set to roll out the red carpet for its latest cohort of international pageant stars in a glamorous homecoming celebration.

The event will honour: Joy Raimi (Miss World Nigeria 2025), Paula Ezendu (Miss Supranational Nigeria 2025), Michael Mazi(Mr. Supranational Nigeria 2025 & 3rd Runner-Up at Mr. Supranational Global).

The trio, who recently represented Nigeria on global stages, will be feted at a high-profile reception supported by premium partners Yobisland, Johnnie Walker, and Celeb8_Life. The ceremony aims to celebrate their achievements while reinforcing Nigeria’s growing influence in international pageantry.

This event follows Silverbird’s successful homecoming for Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, which made headlines nationwide. That celebration, held at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island Lagos, featured cultural displays, media tours, and widespread coverage by BBC, Silverbird TV, RhythmFM and other major outlets.

As the official franchise holder for Miss Universe Nigeria and Miss World Nigeria, Silverbird “Kingmaker” Group has spent 45 years elevating Nigerian talent onto the world stage.

Mr Joshua Olorunfemi, Head of New Media, Silverbird Group, remarked: “We don’t just crown winners — we build global ambassadors. These young leaders represent the best of Nigeria’s future.”

The celebration promises a mix of glamour, culture, and national pride, with media and the public encouraged to attend.