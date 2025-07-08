Shooting spree in Auchi Poly SUG election, management denies death

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE was sporadic shooting at the Sports Complex of the Federal Polytechnic Auchi that marred the school’s election into the Students Union Government (SUG) an incident the school, however, denied any death contrary to online reports and the 202 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Obi was quoted to have said that he watched the video that showed students running for their lives as they ”were being shot at during their student election yesterday, which left 2 students dead and several injured.”

A statement on Tuesday by the Director, Public Relations Division, Auchi Polytechnic, Angela Egele denied the reported death and said that “The Management categorically states that these claims are false, misleading, and completely unfounded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no student was shot, injured, or killed during the electoral process, which was subsequently declared inconclusive due to observed irregularities.

“The following security agencies were on the ground to monitor the elections: Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security, and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Directorate of State Security (DSS), The Mobile Police (MOPOL), and the Local Vigilante Group.

“Subsequently, we urge the general public, stakeholders, and members of the press to disregard this misinformation. Auchi Polytechnic remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students and staff.”