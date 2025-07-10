‘Shoot protesters’ legs,’ President Ruto of Kenya tells security agents

President William Ruto of Kenya has ordered security agents to incapacitate protesters by shooting their legs. He accused the protesters of terrorism and violence.

This is coming two days after 31 protesters were killed in the anti-government demonstrations.

“They shouldn’t kill them. But they should shoot their legs so they break, and they can go to hospital on their way to court,” Ruto said in the capital, Nairobi.

In his toughest remarks yet about the wave of protests over economic stagnation, corruption and police brutality that have swept the east African country, he also accused his political opponents of orchestrating the demonstrations.

He said some of those out on the streets were waging a “war” on the state.

“Those who attack our police, those who attack our security men and women, those who attack our security installations, including police stations, that is a declaration of war, that is terrorism,” he said.

“We are going to deal with you firmly. We cannot have a nation that is run by terror. We cannot have a nation that is governed by violence.

“This country will not be destroyed by a few people who are impatient and who want to have a change of government using unconstitutional means. It is not going to happen.”

In the latest protests, on Monday, Kenyans took to the streets to mark Saba Saba (Seven Seven), the day on 7 July 1990 when Kenyans rose up to demand a return to multiparty democracy after years of autocratic rule under Daniel arap Moi.

Thirty-one people were killed on Monday and 107 injured, according to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. This brings the toll to 51 over the past two months.

Unicef condemned the killing of a 12-year-old girl by a stray bullet while she was at home in Kiambu county, nine miles from the capital, as well as the arrest of children during the protests.

“Children must be protected from harm at all times and under all circumstances,” the UN agency said. TheGuardian UK

Vanguard News