Shettima’s wife to Tinubu: I’m humbled by your support

—Expresses appreciation to First Lady, govs wives, others for goodwill messages

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — WIFE of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, has expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and a host of other dignitaries and well-wishers for the outpouring of goodwill and support she received as she marked her 50th birthday on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

In a personally signed appreciation message released on Wednesday, Mrs. Shettima said she was profoundly touched and humbled by the kindness and warm wishes extended to her by the First Family and Nigerians from all walks of life.

“My deepest and most profound gratitude goes to our beloved Father and Leader, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his heartfelt and gracious birthday message,” she said.

“Mr. President, your thoughtful and inspiring words have deeply touched my heart and soul. I am truly humbled and honoured by your generous recognition of my modest contributions to the growth and development of our great nation, Nigeria.”

She also offered glowing appreciation to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her heartfelt tribute, describing her as a pillar of strength and inspiration to Nigerian women.

“I feel profoundly honoured and blessed to be referred to as a ‘worthy partner’ in your warm-hearted and uplifting message. Your leadership continues to inspire me and countless women across the country.”

The Vice President’s wife extended similar appreciation to the wives of governors under the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum, whom she fondly referred to as her “sisters and colleagues.”

“To my dear sisters and colleagues in the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum, I deeply appreciate your genuine love, unwavering support, and warm fellowship on this special and memorable day,” she noted.

Mrs. Shettima also acknowledged the spouses of National Assembly leaders, members of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), political stakeholders, and countless Nigerians for their messages of goodwill and solidarity.

She described the golden jubilee milestone as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to serving humanity, especially women and children across Nigeria.

The message was signed by her media aide, Kwapchi Bata Hamman, Special Assistant on Media and ICT to the President (Office of the Vice President), and dated July 23, 2025.