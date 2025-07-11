Shettima’s book launch remarks not linked to Fubara’s suspension – Presidency

Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency on Friday debunked online reports that the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, in his remarks at a book launch by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN, indirectly faulted the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The Presidency, through the office of the Vice President, said Shettima’s remark was misrepresented outside the context it was made.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Stanley Nkwocha read: “The Office of the Vice President wishes to address and clarify recent misrepresentations regarding remarks made by His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the public presentation of the book “OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Oil Block” by Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

“Certain online platforms and individuals have distorted the Vice President’s comments, falsely linking his historical references about the Jonathan administration’s consideration of his removal as Governor of Borno State during the insurgency, to the current political developments in Rivers State.

“This misrepresentation is misleading and ignores the clear constitutional and contextual differences between the two situations.

“Vice President Shettima’s remarks were made in the context of recognizing the professional conduct of the book’s author during his tenure as Attorney General of the Federation.

“His references to past events were intended to highlight Nigeria’s constitutional evolution and the legal frameworks used to manage complex federal-state relations, not to comment on ongoing political matters.”

Making clarification on the remarks especially as it concerned the situation in Rivers State which it said was completely different from the scenario in Borno State, the Presidency said: “To clarify, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara from office. Rather, in response to a grave political crisis—including the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly and threats of impeachment—the President constitutionally suspended Governor Fubara under Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“This decisive action, supported by a bipartisan majority in the National Assembly, was necessary to restore peace, stability, and effective governance in Rivers State.

“The crisis in Rivers State is fundamentally different from the insurgency challenges faced in the North East under the Jonathan administration. While the latter involved violent non-state actors threatening national sovereignty, the former was a political and security crisis requiring constitutional intervention to uphold democratic institutions.

“We emphasize that conflating suspension with removal is inaccurate and misleading. Vice President Shettima’s comments were not directed at current events but were historical reflections underscoring accountability and principled public service, alongside his personal connections to the author and other public figures.”

The statement added that the Vice President fully supports President Tinubu’s constitutional actions to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy and called on media and political actors to refrain from distorting statements to create false narratives or conflicts.