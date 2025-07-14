Shettima pays condolence visit to Buhari’s family in London

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late former President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima is in London at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to accompany Buhari’s body to Nigeria for burial at his hometown, Daura, on Tuesday.

Aged 82, Buhari died on Sunday at a London clinic where he was receiving treatment, having initially travelled for a routine medical check-up in April.

Buhari served as Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023, after a distinguished career in the military, including a brief stint as Head of State from 1983 to 1985.

He survived with his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and eight children.

The senior special assistant stated that Shettima also visited the late President’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, who is recuperating in a London hospital.

Nkwocha explained that the condolence visits were conducted while the vice-president awaits the conclusion of procedures and documentation for the repatriation of Buhari’s body to Nigeria.

He said the Chief of Staff accompanied Shettima to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia.