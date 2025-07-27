Shettima departs for Addis Ababa to represent Nigeria at UN summit

FILE IMAGE

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Sunday, departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to represent Nigeria at the second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit being held from July 27 to 29, 2025.

Senator Shettima will join other global leaders at the high-level event on advancing the transformation of the coffee value chain as well as engage in other roundtables and meetings aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s food security drive.

The summit is expected to bring together global leaders to reflect on progress made since the inaugural 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and accelerate commitments towards building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.

The VP will also participate in other events on the sidelines of the summit designed to spotlight real-world examples of food systems transformation, promote knowledge exchange and partnership, and inspire collective action through evidence-based solutions and creative expression.

One of the events on the sidelines of the summit is a ministerial roundtable on public finance, trade, and responsible investment to accelerate the transition, field trips, and networking sessions.

At a recent briefing by the Task Force on the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit, VP Shettima had outlined three key objectives for Nigeria’s delegation: positioning Nigeria as a leader of thought on African food systems reform, leveraging international partnerships aligned with domestic priorities, and advancing a private sector-led model for continental food transformation.

The summit is organised in collaboration with the United Nations, the governments of Ethiopia and Italy.

The Vice President is expected back in Nigeria after his participation in the activities at the summit.