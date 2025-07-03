Shettima conveys FG’s condolences to Dantata Family in Kano

Vice President Kashim Shettima in Kano.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, in Kano.



Dantata died on Friday, June 27, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was buried in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, July 1, according to Islamic rites.



Shettima, who was accompanied by Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, described the deceased as a man of integrity, vision and immense contribution to national development.



“He was a man of honour, simplicity and compassion. His contribution to the growth of commerce and philanthropy in Nigeria will be remembered for generations,” he said.

The vice-president described Dantata as a pillar of the nation, whose death is a great loss to the country.

Shettima urged the family to uphold the late Dantata’s legacy of integrity and service, and to preserve his values for the benefit of the community and future generations.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late Dantata, a renowned industrialist and philanthropist, was the founder of one of Nigeria’s oldest indigenous conglomerates. He played a pivotal role in the economic development of Northern Nigeria.

Prominent political leaders, traditional rulers and members of the business community have continued to pay tributes and condole with the family since the announcement of his death.