Shettima calls for green hydrogen investment to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix

VP Shettima

…ECN targets $5bn investment

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for investment into the production of green hydrogen as part of efforts to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix and tap into the fast-growing global green economy.

Shettima who spoke at the opening of the Nigeria4H2 project result workshop in Abuja said the green hydrogen project would create new economic opportunities for the country.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Tope Fasua, Shettima pointed out that Nigeria’s abundant sunlight and wind resources can be harnessed to generate the clean electricity required for green hydrogen production.

According to him, “The Nigeria 4H2 Project represents our strategic and decisive response to this global imperative. It is our unequivocal commitment to a future where energy security and environmental stewardship are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, inextricably linked. At its core, this project is designed to unlock Nigeria’s vast and untapped potential in green hydrogen, a clean, versatile, and abundant energy carrier that can revolutionize our economy and secure our place in the 21st-century energy market.

“Green hydrogen produced from renewable sources such as solar and wind power, offers a compelling pathway to diversify our energy mix, reduce our carbon footprint, and create new economic opportunities. Nigeria is uniquely positioned to become a leader in this burgeoning industry. We are blessed with an abundance of sunlight and wind resources that can be harnessed to generate the clean electricity required for green hydrogen production. Our strategic geographical location and our skilled, youthful population provide the essential ingredients for a successful and scalable green hydrogen economy”, he added.

While noting that the project could face capital investment difficulties at the initial stage, he held that “the economic ramifications of this project are colossal. By positioning ourselves as a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen, we can create a new stream of revenue, reduce our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets, and attract significant foreign direct investment.

“Furthermore, the development of a domestic green hydrogen industry will stimulate job creation across various sectors, from engineering and manufacturing to logistics and research. It will also foster the growth of ancillary industries, creating a ripple effect of prosperity throughout our economy”.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), Prof. Emmanuel Ramde said green hydrogen would help Nigeria improve energy for transportation and increase the supply of ammonia for fertilizer production.

“We are proud to report that, under the three forward-looking production scenarios developed within the framework of this study, Nigeria has the potential not only to meet a significant share of its domestic fertiliser demand through green ammonia but also to establish itself as a global player in the emerging green economy.

The scenarios indicate that with the right investments, clear regulatory frameworks, and adequate infrastructure, Nigeria could generate over four million tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2060 to produce fertiliser. This would enhance support for farmers, reduce dependence on imported fertilisers, strengthen national food systems, and create thousands of green jobs across the value chain”, he stated.

On his part, the Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, said if implemented diligently, the project could attract as much as $5 billion in private capital investment.

Abdullahi who was represented by the Director, Renewable Energy, Engr. Ibrahim Sulu said the sector could attract 500,000 new jobs by 2035 and add $10 billion to Nigeria’s GDP.