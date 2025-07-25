Shaiboy charts his own course as afrobeats’ Next Global Voice

By Ayo Onikoyi

In an industry where hype often burns fast and fades, Shaiboy is doing something different—he’s building a legacy. With each release, the Nigerian-American artist isn’t just chasing the wave; he’s quietly mastering the art of staying relevant and resonant.

His April 2025 single Ole continues to make quiet noise months after release, recently climbing to No. 9 on the Nigeria Top 200 Shazam chart and earning a coveted spot on Apple Music’s Top Risers playlist. It’s a slow burn success story—one that reflects how his music grows on you and stays with you.

Real name Dr. Yaya Edamivoh, Shaiboy’s strength lies in his duality. As a trained pharmacist and proud ambassador for albinism awareness, he’s not your typical Afrobeats star. And that’s exactly why he stands out. His music, while rooted in feel-good rhythm and romantic lingo, carries the weight of intentionality.

Take Capital G.O.D, his debut single featuring Jumabee. It was thoughtful, reflective, even spiritual. Then came Ole—breezy, flirtatious, and built for movement. Two songs, two worlds—but the same artist. That’s versatility, not randomness.

Influenced by greats like Fela Kuti and D’Banj, and shaped by both his Edo roots and his Arizona present, Shaiboy weaves languages, experiences, and rhythms into a sound that is unmistakably his. He isn’t here to mimic; he’s here to mold.

The Afrobeats scene is crowded—but Shaiboy’s staying power is becoming clear. He’s not rushing to flood the market with singles. Instead, he’s building a catalogue that speaks volumes over time.

More than a viral moment or playlist favorite, Shaiboy is evolving into the kind of artist whose music matures with its audience. Ole might not be brand new, but its rising numbers are proof that good music doesn’t need hype—it just needs time to find its people.