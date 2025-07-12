SGF’s office dismisses reports of Odunuga’s appointment as Media Adviser

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has denied some media reports that Mr Yomi Odunuga has been appointed as the SGF’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The reports were circulated on some online and social media platforms.

Mr Segun Imohiosen, the Director, Information and Public Relations in a statement on Saturday, said no such appointment was made, stressing that there was no official statement to that effect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the appointment of Special Advisers at the Federal level is the exclusive prerogative of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” Imohiosen said.

He advised the public and media organisations to disregard the unverified reports, which it described as the handiwork of individuals attempting to mislead the public for selfish reasons.

The office urged the media to always rely only on officially verified information signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, office of the SGF. (NAN)