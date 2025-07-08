Senators’ Wives Association mourns Prof. Janet Plang, describes her death as shocking loss

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of one of its members, Professor Janet Plang, describing her death as both “sad and shocking.”

In a statement issued by the Association’s President, Dr. Unoma Akpabio, the late Professor Plang was eulogized as a woman of grace, intellect, and compassion, who served as a true pillar within their circle and beyond.

“She was our beloved and distinguished sister, a woman of grace, intellect, and compassion — a true pillar in our circle and beyond. Her contributions, warmth, and wisdom will be remembered and deeply missed,” Dr. Akpabio stated.

On behalf of the Association, Dr. Akpabio offered prayers for the repose of Professor Plang’s soul and extended heartfelt condolences to her husband, Senator Diket Plang, their children, and the entire family.

She praised Professor Plang’s legacy in academia, noting her dedication, humility, and impact on the University of Jos and the Nigerian academic community.

“Her remarkable life was marked by compassion, humility, and dedication to education. Her contributions to the University of Jos and the Nigerian academia have left a lasting impact,” she added.

The Association called on the public to keep the Plang family in their thoughts and prayers during this period of mourning.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement concluded.