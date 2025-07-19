Senator Sani Musa Congratulates Muhammad Babangida on his Appointment as Chairman, Bank of Agriculture

Says Babangida’s leadership will catalyse bold reforms, improve access to credit for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs

***Says Appointment came at a time the Bank of Agriculture is being repositioned to serve as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda for food security, rural industrialization, and agribusiness development

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has hailed the appointment of the son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, Muhammad as the Chairman, Bank of

Agriculture by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the appointment came at a crucial time when the Bank of Agriculture was being repositioned to serve as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda for food security, rural industrialization, and agribusiness development, just as he said that they are confident that Babangida’s leadership will catalyze bold reforms, improve access to credit for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs, and strengthen the Bank’s institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Senator Musa who congratulated Babangida for the appointment, described the Bank of Agriculture as a strategic institution critical to the transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and rural economy.

The statement read, “On behalf of myself, family and good people of Niger East Senatorial District, we extend our warmest congratulations to Muhammad Babangida on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture—a strategic institution critical to the transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and rural economy.

“Muhammad Babangida brings to this important role a wealth of experience and academic distinction, including a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Montreux, Switzerland. He also completed the Executive Program on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School in 2002.

“This appointment comes at a crucial time when the Bank of Agriculture is being repositioned to serve as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda for food security, rural industrialization, and agribusiness development. We are confident that Mr. Babangida’s leadership will catalyze bold reforms, improve access to credit for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs, and strengthen the Bank’s institutional capacity to deliver on its mandate.

“His appointment not only reflects the confidence of the President in his leadership, but also signals a renewed commitment to transparency, innovation, and inclusive growth in Nigeria’s agricultural financing ecosystem.

“We join Nigerians across all sectors in celebrating this well-deserved appointment and wish him every success in his new national assignment.”