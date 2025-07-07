Senator Lawal Adamu counters critics, lists landmark projects across Kaduna Central

…Says NASS records, constituency empowerment prove performance

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, popularly known as Senator LA, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has strongly rebutted allegations of underperformance made by a women’s advocacy group, describing the claims as “malicious, baseless, and politically motivated.”

The group, Women Forum for Unity and Development of Kaduna Central, had recently accused the Senator of being “silent on the floor of the Senate” and neglecting campaign promises since his 2023 election. But in a swift response through his Media and Publicity Office, Senator LA dismissed the statement as “the handiwork of mischief-makers and jobless hirelings” acting on behalf of political opponents.

“We know those behind this faceless group. It’s the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau,” the Senator said. “My record in office already surpasses that of my predecessors, and it speaks for itself.”

Senator Usman outlined an extensive list of ongoing and completed projects in the seven local government areas of Kaduna Central, including:

Construction of 100 smart primary schools with modern educational tools

Installation of over 200 electricity transformers across communities

Distribution of 30,000+ tons of fertilizer to farmers

Provision of boreholes and solar-powered streetlights

N500 million in scholarships and bursary awards for students

Sponsorship of WAEC and UTME registration for hundreds of students

Startup capital of N500,000 each to 500 youths and women entrepreneurs

N100,000–N150,000 bursaries to over 200 tertiary students

Skills training in soap-making, fish farming, and entrepreneurship

Medical outreach benefiting over 120 widows of fallen heroes

He also disclosed plans to construct over 20,000 kilometers of rural roads across the district to improve mobility and access to markets.

At the National Assembly, Senator LA noted that he has sponsored four bills and four motions, all progressing through legislative processes. He also highlighted his roles as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education and Vice Chairman on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions, emphasizing his continued advocacy for national development.

He added that he has consistently sponsored individuals for Lesser Hajj (Umrah) to pray for national peace and prosperity.

“I measure success not by noise but by results. Our people can see and feel the difference,” he stated.

Describing the criticism as a smear campaign, Senator LA argued that the women’s group was being used to deflect attention from the failures of past office holders.

“Kaduna Central—where two former Senators left little or no legacy—is now witnessing real, impactful development. These are not promises; they are projects on the ground,” he said.

He urged constituents not to be distracted by “desperate antics of those clinging to political relevance,” reiterating his commitment to quality representation and grassroots development.

“Our focus remains clear: socioeconomic transformation, expanded access to education, and empowerment of the most vulnerable.”

Senator Usman called on the people of Kaduna Central to continue supporting his administration as he strives to “raise the bar of representation and bring lasting progress to every community in the district.”