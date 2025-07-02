Senator Kalu lauds Tinubu, Deputy Speaker for establishment of Federal Institutions in Bende

Orji Uzor Kalu

Abuja — Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) on Wednesday expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing into law the bills establishing the Federal College of Education, Bende, and the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende, both in Abia State.

Coming under Order 41 of the Senate Standing Rules to make a personal explanation during plenary, the former Abia State Governor and ex-Senate Chief Whip thanked the President, his colleagues, and the leadership of the National Assembly for their support in realizing the long-awaited projects.

Senator Kalu, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), also expressed appreciation to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for sponsoring the bills, and to fellow lawmakers who supported the initiative.

“I want to thank the Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives, the entire Senate, and my colleagues who stood by me in pushing for these institutions,” Senator Kalu said.

“Most importantly, I thank Mr. President, who has always demonstrated that even when you don’t work for him politically, you can still benefit from his leadership.”

He further assured that his constituents would show their gratitude at the ballot box in 2027.

“I am confident that our people will show their appreciation in the next election. Education is vital for our communities, and I thank everyone who contributed to this process.”

President Tinubu had on June 16 signed into law three education bills sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu. The legislation established the Federal College of Education, Bende; the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende; and the Federal University of Okigwe, in Imo State.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the new institutions aim to expand access to quality education and strengthen research, particularly in the Southeast region.

The Federal College of Education, Bende, will offer full-time programs and teacher training in technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management.

Similarly, the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Bende, will deliver world-class medical training at undergraduate and postgraduate levels while promoting research in medical science, health policy, and healthcare delivery.