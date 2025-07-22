Senator Izunaso, Rep Nwachukwu visit Ghana, support Igbo cultural heritage

ACCRA, GHANA – In a bid to reaffirm support for Igbo cultural traditions and counter recent waves of misinformation, Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso (Imo West Senatorial District) and Hon. Chief Canice Moore Chigozie Nwachukwu (Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency) paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana on July 22, 2025.

The visit followed days of tension sparked by reports allegedly aimed at discrediting the Igbo diaspora leadership under His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu (Ezeigbo Ghana).

During their meeting with the Charge d’Affaires, His Excellency Dayo Adeoye, the lawmakers were briefed on the situation. Adeoye assured them that calm had returned and clarified that the alleged unrest and arrests involving Nigerians were entirely unfounded.

“The situation is under control,” Adeoye stated. “There have been no protests or incidents involving Nigerians. Ghanaians and Nigerians continue to coexist peacefully.”

He added that the Ghanaian government, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, had no issues with Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu. The controversy, he said, was largely manufactured by social media operatives with ulterior motives.

Senator Izunaso expressed appreciation for the High Commission’s prompt intervention and called for greater diplomatic communication to clarify the cultural significance of Igbo traditions—particularly the New Yam Festival, which had been a focal point in the recent wave of online misinformation.

He emphasized that the New Yam Festival is a sacred celebration for the Igbo people, symbolizing gratitude for the harvest and a reaffirmation of cultural identity.

“This is not just a festival—it is a spiritual and cultural obligation for every Igbo man,” Izunaso explained. “Igbos all over the world, including those in Ghana, celebrate this festival annually. It must be respected, not misrepresented.”

He urged the Nigerian High Commission to help Ghanaian authorities and the public understand the festival’s significance, advocating for the full cultural rights of Igbos in the diaspora to freely observe their traditions without prejudice or suspicion.

Also speaking, Njoku Macdonald Obinna, Country Director of Media Strategy & Communications to HRM Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, reinforced the importance of Nigeria-Ghana cooperation within the ECOWAS framework. He described both countries as regional leaders whose unity is crucial for peace and stability in West Africa.

Obinna cautioned against the divisive actions of social media provocateurs and called on bloggers and media outlets to stop disseminating false narratives that could disrupt harmony between communities.

“The collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana is vital,” Obinna said. “We must not allow mischief-makers to sow discord. The Igbo leadership in Ghana is committed to peace, unity, and cultural celebration—not conflict.”

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment to protecting cultural values, promoting accurate information, and strengthening diplomatic ties between the two West African nations.