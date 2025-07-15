Senator Dickson pays respect to late President Buhari’s legacy

By Henry Umoru

Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West, has mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday at 82.

According to Senator Dickson, former President Buhari was one of the few Nigerians privileged to lead and serve this country as Head of State and was elected twice as President, in addition to holding other sensitive national positions both within and outside the military.

In a condolence he signed yesterday, Senator Dickson also extended his condolences to the family, government, and people of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate, and Nigerians generally on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Dickson, who expressed sadness over the news of former President Buhari’s passing, acknowledged his service to the nation, prayed for the eternal rest of the former President’s soul, and wished his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State said, ‘I am saddened by the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, which was announced yesterday.

‘’I would like to, on behalf of my family and my Senatorial District, commiserate with the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate, and Nigerians generally.”

“Former President Buhari was one of the few Nigerians privileged to lead and serve this country as Head of State, and was elected twice as President, in addition to other sensitive national positions he held both in and out of the military.

‘’He did his best and has returned to his Creator. I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest and also grants his family the fortitude to bear the loss.’’

Senator Dickson, who also mourned the passing of the respected Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, noted that the monarch served for 65 years, stabilising the throne and promoting peace and harmony among the people of Ijebuland.

Dickson, also a Prince from the Fidipote royal family, expressed gratitude for the monarch’s support and encouragement, saying, ‘I woke up today and heard the news of the passing of our father, the respected Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland,

‘’There’s no doubt that His Royal Majesty lived the entirety of his life in the service of our people, having ascended the throne at the youthful age of 26.

Apart from being the longest-serving traditional ruler in Nigeria and in Ijebu history, he used his abilities to uplift the culture and traditions, as well as the image of our people.

‘’In his 65 years of rule, he stabilised the throne and ushered in greater peace and harmony among all sons and daughters of Ijebuland.

‘’Today, I join all sons and daughters of Ijebuland at home and abroad in mourning the passing of our revered father and king, as we begin the celebration of a life well lived in service to our people, the nation, and humanity at large.”

Vanguard News