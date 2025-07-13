Senator Dafinone mourns Buhari, hails his legacy of discipline, patriotism

Late Muhammadu Buhari

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader whose life was defined by patriotism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to national development.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Senator Dafinone expressed deep sorrow over the news of Buhari’s death, recalling the late statesman’s decades-long service to Nigeria both as a military leader and as a civilian president. “I received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, former Head of State and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement began.

Senator Dafinone noted that Buhari’s public life, spanning over four decades, was rooted in service to the nation. “President Buhari first served our nation as Military Head of State from 1983 to 1985, and then as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023,” he recalled.

The lawmaker highlighted Buhari’s firm stance on anti-corruption, a key pillar of his leadership style. “His legacy of service will be remembered for his strong stance on anti-corruption, his focus on national security, and his commitment to infrastructure development,” Dafinone said, adding that “above all, he stood for discipline, integrity, and the enduring unity of our country.”

He described the late president as a man whose presence on the national scene left an indelible mark. “As we mourn, we also celebrate a life marked by patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. His name has become synonymous with resilience and national duty,” Dafinone stated.

Senator Dafinone urged Nigerians to draw strength from Buhari’s legacy and allow it to inspire a renewed commitment to building a better nation. “May his legacy continue to inspire current and future generations of leaders. Nigeria needs more men of vision and principle, as he was,” he said.

While acknowledging the sorrow felt across the country, Dafinone also extended condolences to the late president’s immediate and extended family. “On behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and the entire nation,” he said.

He praised Buhari’s role in preserving the unity of Nigeria during turbulent times. “Even in the face of criticism and enormous pressure, he maintained focus on preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Nigeria. That courage will be remembered,” he said.

Senator Dafinone further stated that Buhari’s simplicity, personal discipline, and spartan lifestyle set an example that many politicians would do well to emulate. “He lived modestly, served dutifully, and exited honourably. He has earned his place in the history of our great nation,” he concluded.

The passing of Muhammadu Buhari marks the end of an era in Nigerian politics. As tributes continue to pour in, the nation reflects on the life and times of a man who gave his all in the service of country, and whose impact will continue to resonate for generations to come.