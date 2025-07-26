Senator Dafinone hails Super Falcons’ WAFCON victory over Morocco

By Paul Olayemi

SAPELE — Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has extended warm congratulations to Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, following their emphatic victory over host nation Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The pulsating final, which held on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, ended in favour of Nigeria, further cementing the Super Falcons’ reputation as the most successful team in African women’s football history. The win, which came against all odds and in the face of a hostile crowd, has sparked widespread jubilation across the country.

In a statement personally signed by the lawmaker on Sunday, Senator Dafinone described the victory as “not just a sporting triumph, but a proud moment for our nation,” noting that the team’s determination and grit were a reflection of the true Nigerian spirit.

“Once again, the Super Falcons have demonstrated the unbreakable resolve and indomitable spirit that define the Nigerian people,” the statement read. “Against all odds and with the full weight of the host crowd against them, our girls rose to the occasion and delivered a masterclass in courage, skill, and tenacity.”

The lawmaker commended the team’s resilience, describing their journey to the title as the fulfilment of what he termed ‘Mission X’ — a reference to the Super Falcons’ bold ambition to reclaim their continental crown after narrowly missing it in the previous edition.

“Mission X was truly accomplished,” Dafinone stated. “The never-say-die attitude of the team is a reflection of the Nigerian identity — resilient, daring, and destined to win. Your performance has united the nation in celebration and reminded the world of the strength of Nigerian women in sports and beyond.”

He further emphasized the broader impact of sports on national development, saying, “As the Senator representing Delta Central, I am especially proud of the role sports play in inspiring our youth, promoting national unity, and elevating the image of Nigeria on the global stage.”

Senator Dafinone also noted that the victory would serve as a source of inspiration to young girls across the country, urging stakeholders to continue investing in women’s sports to sustain the momentum.

He concluded his message with a note of appreciation: “Congratulations, Super Falcons! You have made the nation proud once again.”

The Super Falcons’ win over Morocco brings their WAFCON title tally to ten, further reaffirming their status as the queens of African football.