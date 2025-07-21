Senator Bagudu and his strategic blueprint for economic growth

Bagudu

By Thomas Amuna

In the bustling heart of Nigeria’s economic landscape, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, CON, stepped into the role of Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, carrying the weight of a nation’s hopes. With a vision sharpened by years of academic rigour and a heart fueled by patriotic zeal, he embarked on a mission to reshape the nation’s fiscal destiny, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and renewal.

Appointed by President Tinubu to steer the Renewed Hope Agenda, he set out to transform Nigeria’s economic narrative, weaving policies that promised growth, stability, and opportunity. With a master’s touch, he tackled fiscal challenges and championed welfare programs, determined to carve a path to prosperity for millions. His bold reforms, from stabilising the naira to empowering communities, lit a spark of hope in a nation yearning for progress.

Born in 1961 to a teacher father whose lessons of discipline shaped him, Bagudu’s journey from the classrooms of Usman Danfodio University to the corridors of power was marked by a quiet resolve and sharp intellect. Guided by an unyielding commitment to excellence, he honed his expertise through advanced degrees, laying the foundation for a career that would steer Nigeria toward economic renewal.

He furthered his expertise with a Master’s of Science Degree from the University of Jos, delving into the intricacies of economic policy, and complemented this with a Master of Arts Degree in International Affairs, equipping him with a global perspective on governance and development. These academic milestones, grounded in discipline instilled by his teacher father, sharpened his ability to navigate complex fiscal landscapes, preparing him to steer Nigeria’s economic planning with strategic foresight.

When President Tinubu appointed Senator Bagudu as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning on August 16, 2023, it was no surprise to those familiar with his remarkable track record. A seasoned leader, Bagudu had already proven his mettle as Governor of Kebbi State from 2015 to 2023, where he transformed a struggling state by recovering billions in misappropriated funds, investing over ₦20 billion in Sustainable Development Goals programs, and empowering thousands of youths through skills acquisition.

Bagudu’s innovative partnership with Lagos State for the Lake Rice project bolstered food security, earning him praise from the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as an “ambassador for rural economic transformation.” As a two-term senator for Kebbi Central (2009–2015), Bagudu demonstrated legislative acumen, winning elections decisively and establishing a reputation for expertise in governance and economic policy. This robust history of leadership, from revitalising Kebbi’s infrastructure to driving national agricultural initiatives, made Bagudu a natural choice to steer Nigeria’s economic planning toward prosperity.

Bagudu embarked on a mission to rebuild the nation’s economy. With unwavering focus, he streamlined the ministry’s operations, channelling his energy into policies that sparked economic growth and lifted the aspirations of millions. His disciplined approach shone through in bold fiscal reforms—slashing deficit financing and embedding transparency and accountability into budget processes—earning trust as a patriot committed to steering Nigeria toward prosperity through strategic planning.

In a bid to attract foreign direct investors, and also encourage domestic investments and partnership, he insisted on structural and attitudinal transformation of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. His prioritisation of social welfare initiatives, including the conditional cash transfer to about 15million Nigerians, household financial support program for the small and medium enterprises, has led to salvaging many businesses and also relieving several families from the stress of the removal of the fuel subsidy, thereby addressing the menace of unemployment and hunger.

Indeed, Senator Bagudu is a courageous administrator whose pragmatism was further demonstrated through the removal of the ubiquitous foreign exchange market, the flouting of the naira, and such other courageous steps taken to restore fiscal discipline and ensure economic growth. History will certainly remember Bagudu when mention is made concerning the construction of several capital projects, such as road constructions, railway expansion, and the successes recorded in the housing sector and other social and infrastructural developments taking place around the country today.

His collaboration and synergy with the various stakeholders, investors and partners has led to the GDP rebase, enhancing the steady growth of the GDP, stabilisation of the exchange rate, and the build-up of investors’ confidence. It is to Bagudu’s credit that for the first time in the country, targeted capital projects are being completed on time. This is also a demonstration of his skillfulness and consistency of character.

His assertive and deliberate character has earned the country a higher and significant rise in capital expenditure, to an enviable record-breaking 23.4 TN this year. Senator Bagudu is capable, competent, and well-informed. He is also a creative problem solver who has positively influenced and woven concrete policies far beyond the shores of this country, making distinct and reliable strides into a future of unprecedented forecast of 36.35TN positively implicated by an ambitious drive to scale up revenue from oil and reduce cost.

A strategic thinker, his resilience and verifiable sacrifice-driven public service have had numerous positive and dynamic impacts on the promotion of a viable economic diversification agenda, in areas of agriculture, modern use of technology, reduction of the nation’s dependence on oil and the general growth of the non-oil sector of the economy. Notably, Bagudu’s inclusive policy with his community-focused economic strategy, which addresses the development of safety nets and a robust grassroots empowerment bearing, has amplified his sincerity at helping the country achieve greatness within such a short period of time and yet written his name on the golden rock of Nigeria’s history.

As Senator Bagudu steers Nigeria’s economic journey, his quiet resolve weaves a legacy of hope, touching countless lives through transformative policies. His vision for a diversified economy—rooted in agriculture, technology, and non-oil sectors—charts a bold path toward prosperity through strategic foresight and relentless dedication. With roads paved, railways extended, and communities uplifted, Bagudu’s pragmatic leadership is not only shaping Nigeria’s present but forging a vibrant future, marking him as a patriot whose dreams are reshaping a nation.

Amuna is a public affairs analyst wrote this piece from Asaba.