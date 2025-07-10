Senate urges FG to immortalise late chief Agunwa Anaekwe with national monument

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has called on the Federal Government to immortalise the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Agunwa Anaekwe, by naming a national public institution or edifice in his honour, in recognition of his outstanding service to Nigeria and the advancement of democracy.

The resolution was reached during Thursday’s plenary session, following the adoption of a motion titled “Demise of Rt. Hon. Chief Agunwa Anaekwe, OFR, (Former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives),” sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central), and co-sponsored by seven other senators across party lines.

In a solemn tribute to the deceased, the Senate observed a minute of silence, and mandated a delegation to pay condolence visits to the family of the late Speaker, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Governor of Anambra State.

The Red Chamber also resolved to collaborate with the House of Representatives and the family to ensure a befitting state burial for the late statesman.

While presenting the motion, Senator Umeh described Chief Anaekwe as a trailblazing legislator, recalling his historic rise in 1992—at the age of 36—as the youngest Speaker of the House of Representatives during Nigeria’s short-lived Third Republic.

“During his tenure, Chief Anaekwe offered principled and courageous leadership at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic journey,” Umeh said. “He resisted anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine the independence of the legislature and firmly upheld the sovereignty of the people’s House.”

Despite the truncation of his speakership by the military coup of November 17, 1993, the Senate noted that Anaekwe’s patriotic service left a legacy that continues to inspire legislators across the nation.

The late Speaker, born in Adazi-Ani, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, was not only a seasoned lawyer and administrator but also an entrepreneur and a committed party man. Until his death, he was a member of the APC National Caucus and an ex-officio member of the party’s National Executive Council.

The Senate commended his continued contributions to nation-building even after leaving public office, stating that he remained intellectually and politically active, promoting democratic values, justice, and patriotism.

“Chief Anaekwe was a mentor to many leaders, a recipient of national honours, and an exemplary son of Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole,” Umeh added.

The motion received broad support across party lines, with senators lauding the late Speaker’s integrity and lasting impact on Nigerian governance.