Senate to Tinubu: Support NDLEA in paying ₦200m compensation for child killed in Asaba raid

Senate setting

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — The Nigerian Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to, on compassionate grounds, assist the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in paying ₦200 million compensation to the family of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina, who was tragically killed during an NDLEA operation in Asaba, Delta State in 2023.

The Upper Chamber also urged that Eromonsele, the toddler’s younger sibling who sustained a critical eye injury in the incident, continue to receive full medical care funded by the NDLEA, including treatment at a reputable hospital abroad.

The resolutions followed the consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, presented by its Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen (APC, Edo South), during plenary on Thursday.

The Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of late Ivan and described the event as a heartbreaking tragedy that demands national reflection and institutional accountability.

The incident, which drew widespread condemnation and public outrage, occurred on July 13, 2023, when NDLEA officers reportedly opened fire during a drug raid at Abacha Junction in the Okpanam area of Asaba. The stray bullet fatally struck Ivan, who was returning from school, and seriously wounded Eromonsele.

According to Senator Imasuen, although the NDLEA had paid ₦25 million in initial compensation and remained in contact with the family, the agency lacks the financial strength to fund Eromonsele’s advanced medical treatment abroad or further support the grieving family at the required scale.

He added that doctors remain uncertain whether the injured child will regain vision in the affected eye.

Calling for justice, the Senate urged the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to ensure the ongoing prosecution of the NDLEA officer responsible for firing the fatal shot is carried to a logical conclusion. Senators were informed that the officer is already undergoing trial.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) decried the loss, stating, “No amount of money can compensate for the life of a child. Uniform should never be a license to kill innocent people.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio extended the chamber’s deepest sympathies, saying, “Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased child and the injured sibling. This is a tragic reminder of the need for accountability in law enforcement operations.”

The Senate also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to monitor the implementation of the resolutions and report back within six weeks.

The call for presidential intervention comes amid growing demands for stronger oversight of law enforcement operations and enhanced compensation frameworks for victims of state action.