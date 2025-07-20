Senate to Natasha: Respect due process, no court order mandating your recall

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has asked suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) to respect due process and refrain from attempting to return to the National Assembly before the expiration of her suspension.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, clarified that no court order currently compels the Senate to reinstate the embattled lawmaker.

“The Senate wishes to reaffirm, for the third time, that there is no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension,” Adaramodu stated.

The clarification follows reports that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan intends to resume plenary duties next Tuesday, citing a Federal High Court judgment delivered by Justice Binta Nyako.

Adaramodu explained that contrary to her claims, the judgment only issued a non-binding advisory opinion suggesting the Senate consider amending its Standing Orders and reviewing the suspension, which the court opined might be excessive. He emphasized that the court found the Senate had not violated any law or constitutional provision in meting out the disciplinary action.

“Rather than issuing any mandatory order for her recall, the Honourable Court gave an advisory. It also found Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt of court and imposed a ₦5 million fine, along with a directive to issue a public apology in two national dailies and on her Facebook page. These directives remain unfulfilled,” the Senate spokesperson said.

He warned that any attempt by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume her seat under the guise of a misinterpreted judgment would be considered an affront to the Senate’s authority and due process.

“The Senate emphasizes once more: there is no enforceable order directing her immediate return to the chamber,” Adaramodu said, adding that the Senate will consider the court’s advisory at the appropriate time and communicate its decision accordingly.

Until then, he advised the suspended senator to “stay away from the Senate chambers and allow due process to run its full course.”