Senate to hold special session tomorrow in honour of late Buhari

…Urges public to disregard social media claims on creation of new states

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has scheduled a special session for Wednesday in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, to reflect on his legacy and contributions to national development following his recent passing.

In a related development, the Senate has urged Nigerians to disregard unverified social media reports suggesting that the Senate Committee on Constitution Review has recommended the creation of new states.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, issued the clarification during plenary, following concerns raised by Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) over widespread misinformation regarding state creation.

Senator Akpabio explained that although over 42 proposals have been received regarding the creation of new states, none has gone through the complete legislative process required.

“I have seen over 42 proposals, but not one has gone through full deliberation. The process of creating a state is very rigorous and has not been completed in any instance,” he stated.

He cautioned communities against premature mobilisation and meetings over non-existent new states, stressing that no state has been created by the Senate.

Akpabio urged the public to rely solely on official communications from the National Assembly regarding constitutional amendments and related matters.