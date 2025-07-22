Senate spokesperson rubbishes Natasha’s bid to return to NASS, tags it ‘skit-making’

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attempt to return to the National Assembly as a “skit-making” venture, insisting the Senate remains focused on serious legislative duties.

He made the statement in response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s appearance at the National Assembly on Tuesday, where she cited the court’s ruling as the basis for seeking to resume legislative duties.

Adaramodu stated during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today that the upper chamber is not in the business of content creation or political theatrics, but is instead focused on pressing national priorities such as constitutional amendments and electoral reforms in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

“We are not actors — we are lawmakers,” he said, adding, “The National Assembly has more important responsibilities than producing season films.”

Speaking on the recent court ruling involving Senator Natasha’s suspension, Adaramodu noted that the judgment did not declare the Senate’s action illegal or unconstitutional.

Rather, he said, the court only ordered the senator to apologise and pay a ₦5 million fine — a decision she has already appealed.

“It is baffling that someone would appeal a court order and still try to enforce it as if it were final,” he remarked, warning that enforcement lies within judicial procedures, not personal interpretation.

Adaramodu also referenced Section 60 of the Nigerian Constitution and the Senate Rule Book, affirming that the chamber acted within its constitutional rights and internal guidelines. He said the court’s ruling, in essence, affirmed the Senate’s authority over its internal affairs.

He concluded by urging the public not to be distracted by what he described as political theatrics, reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to delivering on its mandate.