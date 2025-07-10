Senate removes Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Committee Chair

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- STRONG indications have emerged that there are troubles for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central as the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has removed her as Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs.

With this development, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan who was removed as Chairman, Local Content in February and taken to chair the Diaspora and NGOs Committee will resume without heading any Committee.

Akpabio replaced her with Senator Aniekan Bassey, Akwa Ibom North East.

Details later…