Senate postpones North-West constitution review hearing to honour late Dantata

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has postponed the planned zonal public hearing on Constitution review for the North-West region.

According to the Senate, the postponement was in honour of the late elder statesman and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, who passed away recently in Saudi Arabia.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio who disclosed this yesterday during plenary, described Dantata as a highly revered figure whose contributions to national development merited recognition.

Akpabio said, “Particularly in respect of the North-West Zone…

“In view of the demise of a very prominent philanthropist and stakeholder, late Alhaji Aminu Dantata, whose burial is about now in Saudi Arabia, we resolve to observe one minute’s silence in his honour.”

The President of the Senate who noted that the decision to postpone the hearing was reached in consultation with stakeholders in the region, said that this would allow for a more appropriate time for the North-West conference.

He said, “We also resolve to postpone the Zonal Constitutional Conference of the North-West to a date to be mutually agreed between the stakeholders of the North-West.

“This is as soon as the Deputy Senate President is back from Saudi Arabia.

“In spite of the postponement in the North-West zone, the Senate is proceeding with a comprehensive two-day Zonal Public Hearing on proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

“The hearing is scheduled for July 4 and 5 and will take place simultaneously across five other geopolitical zones Lagos (South West), Enugu (South East).

“Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom (South South), Jos (North Central), and Maiduguri (North East)”