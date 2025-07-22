Senate passes Oil and Gas Hospital bill

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate passed a bill for an act to establish the Federal Oil and Gas Hospital in Benikrukru, Delta.

The passage was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Health (Secondary & Tertiary) on Federal Oil and Gas Hospital Benikrukru (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 847) by the Chairman, Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, PDP, Rivers West.

The Bill was read the third time and passed.

Senate, after clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, passed the bill.

In her presentation, Senator Banigo said, “That the Senate do Receive and Consider the Report of the Committee on Health on the Federal Oil and Gas Hospital Benikrukru (Establishment) Bill, 2025. SB. 847).

In her report, she said that the bill was sponsored by Senator Onwakpo Thomas Joel, APC- Delta South.

She said that the bill sought to, among other things, establish the Federal Oil and Gas, to provide for comprehensive medical services for workers in the oil and gas industry and communities affected by oil and gas operations and explorations.

According to Banigo, the bill received overwhelming support from a wide array of stakeholders at the public hearing.

Banigo said: “It is on record that workers in the oil and gas industry, most especially the host communities, are often exposed to all manner of hazards resulting from gas exploration activities.

“These workers and the host communities face the challenges of terminal illnesses, cancer, injuries requiring the attention of medical expertise, specialised medical personnel, skilled occupational health, and environmental medicine. “

Banigo, who noted that the neglect of the groups has led to the emergence of agitation activities in the Niger Delta region, thereby hampering socioeconomic development of the region and the country at large, said that the hospital’s proposed location in Delta State was home to many crude oil exploration activities in the Niger Delta.

She said, “The hospital will provide specialised medical services for workers involved in oil and gas operations and explorations in the country, as well as their host communities, by providing unhindered access to adequate and quality health care services and facilities.”

“The hospital will provide a wide range of emergency care, occupational health services, and will reduce downtime in medical attention and treatment.

She urged the Senate to pass the bill given its importance to the health needs of the people.

Recall that the bill which sought to establish the Federal Oil and Gas Hospital in Benikrukru, Delta State, scaled second reading in the Senate, July 8th.

The hospital is aimed at providing comprehensive medical services for workers in the oil and gas industry, as well as for communities affected by oil and gas operations.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, the sponsor, Senator Onwakpo Thomas Joel, had said that It was first read on June 24, 2025.

Senator Joel who explained that the bill aims to provide specialized medical services to oil and gas workers and their host communities, who are frequently exposed to occupational hazards resulting in illnesses and injuries, had said, “The bill seeks to establish a hospital that will ensure access to quality healthcare for workers in the oil and gas sector, as well as residents of communities affected by exploration activities,”

He noted that the hospital would offer emergency care, occupational health services, and treatment for oil and gas-related conditions, helping to reduce downtime and increase productivity in the industry.

“The siting of this hospital is strategic. It will help address long-standing agitations and restiveness in the Niger Delta by offering tangible health benefits to affected communities,” Joel added.

He highlighted that the Delta South Senatorial District has the highest offshore crude oil production in Delta State and ranks second nationally. The proposed location for the hospital lies at the heart of offshore oil exploration, serving communities and companies such as Chevron, Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

Senator Joel also emphasised that the hospital’s funding structure has been designed to avoid additional financial burden on the federal treasury.

“The hospital will be funded by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), which derives revenue from 1% of every contract awarded within the oil and gas sector,” he explained.