Senate moves to criminalise vandalism of electricity infrastructure

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate has begun moves to amend the Electricity Act, 2023, to criminalise critical electricity infrastructure vandalism across the country, in the face of rising wave of recurrent sabotage by vandals.

When finally amended, passed and signed into law, it would help clarify ongoing transitional provisions for the transfer of intra-state electricity matters from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to state governments, especially matters relating to operation of the national grid system and other overlapping issues.

The bill, sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South, yesterday scaled second reading and president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, thereafter, referred it to the committee on power for further legislative action and report back at plenary in six weeks.

It is also designed to re-define and make provision for a sector-wide framework to guide host community engagements by licensees operating in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, across the power value chain, remove inherent ambiguities in a few provisions of the Principal Act to allow for clarity, elegance and smooth implementation; and fortify existing institutional and legal frameworks of the NESI etc.

In his remarks during debate on the general principles of the bill, Akpabio noted that without electricity, there would be no way for industrial growth in the country, adding that everyone was looking forward to a total overhaul of the electricity sector.

Akpabio also told Nigerians that as senators, they were not out to make money but sacrifice for the future.

He said: “People think we are here in the Senate to make money, not knowing we are here to sacrifice for future generation.”

Earlier in his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Abaribe, who disclosed that the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was read the first time on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, said, among others: “The primary objective of this bill is to address critical issues that have emerged since the Implementation of the EA, 2023. Specifically, the bill seeks to introduce provisions that will enhance policy and regulatory coordination between national and sub-national governments to avoid legal disputes and inconsistencies.

‘’It also seeks to strengthen sectoral financing in the face of crippling sector debt crisis: Criminalise critical electricity infrastructure vandalism in the face of the rising wave of recurrent sabotage by vandals; foster industrial relations in the sector by balancing labour rights in the context of essential services as recognised by domestic and international best labour practices and instruments.

“It is equally to clarify ongoing transitional provisions for the transfer of intrastate electricity matters from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to state governments, especially matters having bearing on the operation of the national grid system and other overlapping issues.’’

On background to the proposed amendment bill, Abaribe explained thus that “the current state of NESI has been an issue of concern to the 10” Senate and even previous Senate.

‘’This Senate recently mandated the committee on power to undertake a diagnostic appraisal and investigation into the Nigerian power sector, following disenchantment expressed and motions moved by some of my distinguished colleagues here in this hallowed chamber.

‘’Without pre-empting the decision the Senate is likely to take on the committee’s findings and recommendations at the appropriate me, one cannot resist the temptation to say that our findings are mind-boggling.

“With pervasive operational constraints across the power value chain and crippling debt crisis running into trillions of naira, the power sector is hanging on a cliff and requires immediate and drastic action to rescue it from total collapse.

‘’This bill should, therefore, be seen as part of the broader efforts to salvage the power sector from imminent collapse.”

On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, APC, Oyo North, said: “Critical infrastructure vandalism must be met with serious punitive measures. Vandals often return within weeks after release. Without strong punishment, it continues.”

Also contributing to the debate, Senator Lola Ashiru, APC, Kwara South, and Vice Chairman, Committee on Power, said: “Power is critical to Nigeria’s economic and social development. Much was done under the 2023 Act, but we are still in transition.

‘’We must address sectoral debt running into trillions owed to GENCOs, DISCOs, and the transmission company. I recommend the bill to go for second reading for further legislative procedures.’’

In his contribution, Senator Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central, said: “The committee on power did a good, detailed job. The federal government is bearing costs, even though power is privatised. We must penalise vandals, may be even with capital punishment, to protect national assets.”

On his part, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West, said: “ I commend the President for signing the power devolution law, giving states rights to generate electricity. There are issues in the electricity sector due to past inconsistencies. The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, NBET, receives budget allocations that are not enough to pay GENCOs and DISCOs.

‘’Some contractors vandalise their own installations and resubmit jobs. If this amendment addresses these loopholes, we will resolve over 50% of Nigeria’s challenges. I support the bill. My only observation is that, as a private member bill, it must align with executive expectations.”

In his contribution, Senator Garba Maidoki, APC, Kebbi South, said: “We passed a motion directing DISCOs not to raise tariffs. They ignored it. GENCOs have not paid NNPC for gas in five years. If deducted, they owe the federal government nothing.

‘’Nigerians are overburdened with rising rates. Even as a senator, I struggle to pay my electricity bills. The rate system must be restructured.’’

For Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yaú, PDP, Zamfara North, “GENCOs and DISCOs are not contractors, they’re private businesses. The government still holds on to transmission, which is a major issue. ‘’Communities buy transformers with public money but DISCOs claim ownership and collect payment for connection. This must stop. Also, power is subsidised globally, and Nigeria must not withdraw its subsidy.”