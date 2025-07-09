Senate moves to criminalise electricity infrastructure vandalism

*** Without Electricity, we Can’t Have Industrial Growth in Nigeria. Akpabio

*** Says they are not in the Senate to make money, but to sacrifice for the future

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has begun moves to amend the Electricity Act, 2023, that would criminalise critical electricity infrastructure vandalism across the country in the face of the rising wave of recurrent sabotage by vandals.

When finally amended and passed, then signed into law, it would help clarify ongoing transitional provisions for the transfer of intrastate electricity matters from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to state governments, especially matters having bearing on the operation of the national grid system and other overlapping issues.

It is a bill for an act to amend the Electricity Act, 2023, to make provision for emerging issues in the Nigerian electric power sector, enhance policy and regulatory coordination, strengthen sectoral financing, protect critical electricity infrastructure, foster industrial relations in the sector, clarify transitional arrangements, and redefine host community engagements by licensees operating in the Nigerian electricity supply industry; and for related matters, 2025 (SB. 862).

The bill was sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South.

The bill yesterday passed second reading in the Senate, and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, thereafter referred it to the Committee on Power for further legislative action and report back at plenary in six weeks.

It is also designed to redefine and make provision for a sector-wide framework to guide host community engagements by licensees operating in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NEST) across the power value chain, remove inherent ambiguities in a few provisions of the Principal Act to allow for clarity, elegance, and smooth implementation, and fortify existing institutional and legal frameworks of the NESI, etc.

In his remarks during the debate on the general principles of the bill, the President of the Senate, Akpabio, who noted that without electricity, there will be no way for industrial growth in the country, said that everyone is looking forward to a total overhauling of the electricity sector.

Akpabio also used the opportunity to tell Nigerians that as senators, they are not in the Senate to make money, but they are here to sacrifice for the future.”

He said, “People think we are here in the Senate to make money, not knowing that we are here to sacrifice for future generations.”

Earlier in his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Abaribe, who disclosed that the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was read the first time on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, said, “The primary objective of this bill is to address critical issues that have emerged since the implementation of the EA, 2023. Specifically, the bill seeks to introduce provisions that will enhance policy and regulatory coordination between national and subnational governments to avoid legal disputes and inconsistencies; Strengthen sectoral financing in the face of a crippling sector debt crisis:

“Criminalise critical electricity infrastructure vandalism in the face of the rising wave of recurrent sabotage by vandals; foster industrial relations in the sector by balancing labour rights in the context of essential services as recognised by domestic and international best labour practices and instruments;

“Clarify ongoing transitional provisions for the transfer of intrastate electricity matters from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to state governments, especially matters bearing on the operation of the national grid system and other overlapping issues;

“Clarify the framework for the operationalisation of the Power Consumer Assistance Fund to address subsidies to vital social services and underprivileged consumers as a paradigm shift from the current subsidy arrangement that has left the government with trillions of Naira in deficit of subsidy payments.

“Re-define and make provision for a sector-wide framework to guide host community engagements by licensees operating in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NEST) across the power value chain; remove inherent ambiguities in a few provisions of the Principal Act to allow for clarity, elegance, and smooth implementation; and fortify existing institutional and legal frameworks of the NESI, etc.”

In the background to the proposed amendment bill, Senator Abaribe explained that “the current state of the NESI has been an issue of concern to the 10th ”Senate and even previous Nigerian Senates.

“This Senate recently mandated the Committee on Power to undertake a diagnostic appraisal and investigation into the Nigerian power sector following disenchantment expressed and motions moved by some of my distinguished colleagues here in this hallowed Chamber. Without preempting the decision that the Senate is likely to take on the Committee’s findings and recommendations at the appropriate time, one cannot resist the temptation to say that our findings are mind-boggling.

“With pervasive operational constraints across the power value chain and a crippling debt crisis running into trillions of Naira, the Nigerian power sector is hanging on a cliff and requires immediate and drastic action to rescue it from total collapse. This bill should therefore be seen as part of the broader efforts to salvage the power sector from imminent collapse.”

On the structure of the bill, he said, “The bill contains several proposals encapsulated in 28 clauses. Most fundamentally, clause 2 seeks to amend Section 2 of the Principal Act to avoid potential constitutional disputes. Similarly, clauses 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 seek to eliminate certain ambiguities in Sections 6, 8, 30, 65, 68, 69, 82, 84, and 85 of the Principal Act to allow for smooth and impactful implementation. Sections 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, on the other hand, deal with matters relating to the funding and operation of the National Hydro Power Producing Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) and the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), respectively, established under the Principal Act.

“The key novel provisions dealing with criminalisation of vandalism in the power sector, establishment of the Forum of Electricity Regulators, rights and obligations of host communities vis-à-vis licensees’ obligations, statutory recognition of the National Electric Power Policy Council, its composition and functions, provisions on the ongoing transfer of regulatory powers, and industrial relations in the NESI can be found under clauses 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23.

respectively.

“This bill should be seen as part of the required legislative interventions to support the reform measures needed to reposition the NESI for optimal performance. Permit me to add that the Electricity Act, 2023, being an extant law, is subject to periodic amendments as the need arises to accommodate industry exigencies. In compliance with Standing Order 76 (3) of the Senate Standing Order 2023 as amended, I wish to state that the passage of this bill will not attract additional costs to the treasury of the Federal Government but will help in tackling the current financial crisis in the Nigerian power sector. For this reason, no financial compendium is attached as required by the Rules of the Senate.”

In his contribution, the Senate Whip, Senator Muhammad Tahir Monguno, APC, Borno North, said, “This amendment is revolutionary, akin to the Petroleum Industry Act. Following the constitutional amendment that moved power from the exclusive to the concurrent list, states can now legislate. However, the current act has a provision stating that state laws override federal laws, which is unconstitutional. The bill also seeks to criminalise power infrastructure vandalism. In my region, we’ve suffered six-month blackouts due to vandalism. This bill provides for proper punishment to deter offenders. I support the second reading.”

On his part, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, APC, Oyo North, said, “Critical infrastructure vandalism must be met with serious punitive measures. Vandals often return within weeks after release. Without strong punishment, it continues.”

On his part, Senator Lola Ashiru, APC, Kwara South, and Vice Chairman of the Committee on Power, said, “Power is a critical impediment to Nigeria’s economic and social development. Much was done under the 2023 Act, but we are still in transition. We must address sectoral debt running into trillions owed to GENCOs, DISCOs, and the Transmission Company. I recommend the bill go for a second reading for further legislative procedures.

In his contribution, Senator Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central, said, “The Committee on Power did a good, detailed job. The federal government is bearing costs even though power is privatised. We must penalise vandals, maybe even with capital punishment, to protect national assets.”

On his part, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West, said, “I commend the President for signing the power devolution law, giving states rights to generate electricity. There are issues in the electricity sector due to past inconsistencies. MBET (Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc) receives budget allocations that are not enough to pay GENCOs and DISCOs. Some contractors vandalise their own installations and resubmit jobs. If this amendment addresses these loopholes, we will resolve over 50% of Nigeria’s challenges. I support the bill. My only observation is that, as a private member bill, it must align with executive expectations.”

In his contribution, Senator Garba Maidoki, APC, Kebbi South, said, “We passed a motion directing DISCOs not to raise tariffs. They ignored it. GENCOs have not paid NNPC for gas in five years. If deducted, they owe the federal government nothing. Nigerians are overburdened with rising rates. Even as a senator, I struggle to pay my electricity bills. The rate system must be restructured.

For Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yaú, PDP, Zamfara North, he said, “GENCOs and DISCOs are not contractors; they’re private businesses. The government still holds on to transmission, which is a major issue. Communities buy transformers with public money, but DISCOs claim ownership and collect payment for connection. This must stop. Also, power is subsidised globally, and Nigeria must not withdraw its subsidy.”