Senate Labour caucus urges IG, DSS to investigate Okpebholo’s threat against Obi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Labour Party Caucus of the Senate has taken a swipe at Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State’s threat to the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi not to enter Edo, asking the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun and the Director General, Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi to take note of the threat.

In a statement signed yesterday by Senators Victor Umeh, Ireti Kingibe, Ezea Okey and Tony Nwoye, the Caucus reminded Okpebholo that section 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, provides for Freedom of Movement and expression for all Nigerian citizens, stressing that Peter Obi is a citizen of Nigeria and his movement is guaranteed and should not be curtailed by sheer Executive lawlessness and impudence.

The statement read, “The attention of the Labour Party Senate Caucus has been drawn to the disturbing and shocking statement of threat made by the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo openly threatening the life of Mr Peter Obi that his security will not be guaranteed if Peter Obi ever visited Edo State again without obtaining permission from the the Governor, Monday Okpebholo. Mr Peter Obi’s only “sin” was his recent visit to Edo State and donating #15 million to a nursing school in Edo State.

“We wish to remind the Executive Governor of Edo State that section 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, provides for Freedom of Movement and expression for all Nigerian citizens. Mr Peter Obi is a citizen of Nigeria and his movement is guaranteed and should not be curtailed by sheer Executive lawlessness and impudence.

“As a champion of democracy, nation-building and sustainable development, Mr Peter Obi deserves protection and support from the law and all who share the vision for a better Nigeria.

“We humbly urge the Executive Governor of Edo State to quickly withdraw this his unguarded statement threatening Mr Peter Obi’s life, freedom of movement and personal security and tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians for violating the Nigerian Constitution which he swore to uphold.

“We implore and urge the Inspector General of Police and The Director General,Department of State Services to take note of this threat.

“The Nigeria of this century cannot afford to condone executive rascality and abuse of office by public officers for the peace and harmony of this our dear Country, Nigeria. “