Senate holds public hearing on constitution review in Lagos

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele(APC, Ekiti Central) has disclosed that the Senate would kick off its public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos, today.

According to him, this is aimed at subjecting proposals for the creation of 18 additional local governments, establishment of state police and far-reaching reforms of the electoral system, among others, to public discourse.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also scheduled to simultaneously hold similar public hearings in other geopolitical zones across the federation with the exception of the North-West.

The postponement of the North West public hearing was due to the demise of Kano’s prominent businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, which occurred on Saturday.

In a statement, yesterday, Bamidele and Chairman, South-west Zone, Constitution Review Committee reeled out the programmes for the two-day zonal public hearing, noting that the forum offers Nigerians the opportunity to contribute to thorny issues affecting the country’s governance structure.