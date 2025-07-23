Senate hails Tinubu for allocating $3bn to Eastern Rail line reconstruction

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Approves N105bn 2025 Budget for RMAFC, Confirms Kaura for SSDC Board

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allocating $3 billion toward the reconstruction of the long-abandoned Eastern Rail Line, describing the move as a significant step in correcting historical infrastructure imbalances and addressing regional concerns in the South-East and North-East.

This follows the Senate’s approval on Tuesday of the President’s $21 billion foreign loan request, with $3 billion earmarked for reviving the Eastern Corridor stretching from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri — a long-standing demand by stakeholders from the region.

Senator Victor Umeh, speaking under Order 42 (Personal Explanation), recalled raising the issue during budget deliberations, noting that Senate President Godswill Akpabio had pledged to personally bring the matter to President Tinubu’s attention.

“This Eastern Rail Line that now has the prospect of being reconstructed is a welcome development, especially in light of the sentiments of the people of the South-East,” Umeh said. “I want to thank Mr. President, who during his January visit to the South-East, promised to address this issue. With the $3 billion now allocated, that promise is on the path to fulfilment.”

In response, Senate President Akpabio applauded Umeh’s non-partisan stance, stating, “Good governance must not have party boundaries. This shows Nigeria is maturing politically.”

Senate Approves N105 Billion 2025 Budget for RMAFC

In a related development, the Senate approved a total budget of N105,140,926,744.08 for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for the 2025 fiscal year.

The breakdown of the budget includes:

Personnel Cost: N20,636,277,973.19

Overhead Cost: N8,949,992,489.81

Capital Expenditure: N75,554,656,281.08

The budget aligns with the RMAFC Act, 2025, and the 0.5% of non-oil Federation Revenue approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) in December 2024. The approval followed the report presentation by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

Senate Confirms Tijani Kaura for SSDC Governing Board

Also on Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura as Member representing the North-West Geo-Political Zone on the Governing Board of the South South Development Commission (SSDC).

The confirmation came after the presentation of a report by Senator Benson Konbowei, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the SSDC. Konbowei noted that Kaura, who had earlier failed to appear before the committee or submit required documents, later presented himself for screening, allowing the process to move forward.

It will be recalled that on June 26, the Senate confirmed Hon. Chibudom Nwuche (Rivers) as Chairman and Usoro Offiong Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) as Managing Director of the SSDC, but deferred Kaura’s confirmation due to his initial non-compliance with the screening process.