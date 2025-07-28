Sen Neda Imasuen hails Yilwatda on emergence as APC national chairman

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen (APC, Edo South), has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a personally signed statement issued on Sunday, Senator Imasuen expressed optimism that Professor Yilwatda’s leadership would strengthen the party’s support base in Plateau State, the North Central region, and across the country.

Describing Yilwatda—former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction—as an individual of “brilliance, integrity, and a deep commitment to party unity and growth,” Imasuen said his emergence marks a pivotal moment for the ruling party.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda on his emergence as the new substantive National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Imasuen stated.

“Prof. Yilwatda’s wealth of experience as a technocrat, seasoned engineer, and reform-driven politician uniquely positions him to lead the APC at this critical moment in our nation’s democratic journey. His past roles, including his notable candidacy in the Plateau State governorship election, reflect his deep understanding of governance and commitment to party ideals.”

The senator also noted that Yilwatda’s emergence follows the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who stepped down from the position on health grounds.

“As you take the mantle of leadership, I wish you wisdom, clarity, and success in steering the affairs of our great party,” Imasuen added. “May your tenure be one of unity, renewal, and strategic progress for the APC and the nation at large.

“Once again, congratulations, Chairman!”