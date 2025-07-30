Segbowe, Baba Londoner unveiled as Digital Cooperative Ambassadors

It was a gathering of tech professionals, the media, government functionaries and guests from various walks of life, at the launch of a new digital cooperative app known as Credicircle, in the city of Ibadan.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, emphasised the importance of the new app, as it relates to the overall economic development of the state and by extension, the people that will subscribe to it.

He congratulated the initiators and the promoters, saying the best time to have such a platform is now, as everything is gradually moving from analogue to digital.

Speaking, the COO of Credicircle, Oluwaseyi Nicholas said: “It is indeed a great privilege to be a part of the team that has initiated this platform, because it is a great opportunity to change the lives of its users.

“It is a platform that enables users and cooperative societies to have their own unique space on the app. Every group can have its own circle, save up and also get credit facilities. The process is a very seamless one, she concluded.

Ambassador Akinola Akano, also known as Segbowe, and Ambassador Muyiwa Adegoke, also known as Baba Londoner, also threw their weight behind the new app.

Segbowe in his remarks said, “I am particularly excited about this new project, as it is built to impact the lives of people positively, and this is what I stand for.”

Baba Londoner, on his part, said: “I am happy because regardless of the fact some of us are analogue, I am glad that such an app is bridging the gap between us and the new generation. All of us can make use of this app to become better and empower our lives and communities. It’s a great initiative.”