Security: We are prepared to eradicate cultism in Anambra – CP

Commissioner of Police Anambra State, Mr. Ikioye Orutugu.

The Police Command in Anambra says its personnel are ever prepared to eradicate cultism and other crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ikioye Orutugu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

The commissioner said that cultism is the fallout of religion, describing religion as a cult.

“Anything that has to do with initiation, whether church or shrine, is a cult,” he said.

He said that cultism is used as a tool for revenge, and to achieve social status, relevance or getting leverage over a competition.

Orutugu said that the command is collaborating with vigilante groups and other sister agencies to check the activities of criminals in the state.

He said that crime in Anambra today has evolved to such an extent that one must apply modern-day solutions.

“We are working with them, though there are challenges because the society is dynamic.

“Though crime will not stop, we will keep doing our best.

“We came in and we are handling it as it evolves, I have been prepared as a police officer, I and my team.

“I key mostly into the current Inspector-General (I-G)’s primary policing strategy or format, as you may refer to it,” he said.

He said that the command is planning training on the basics of fundamental human rights, public relations, and interagency relationships for members of the state vigilance operatives.

“They are organs of the state government, and they owe it a duty to interact respectfully, professionally and ethically with other persons and organs.

“As I speak to you now, the training has commenced. With time, we will call the media to come and interact with us on the training” he said.

He said that over the years, Anambra has experienced peace, adding that the people are hardworking in all spheres of life.

The commissioner stated that education and enlightenment of the people were crucial to advancing the state and Nigeria to a higher level.