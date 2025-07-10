Security operatives repel bandit attacks, neutralise 30 in Faskari-Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

A joint team of security personnel has reportedly neutralised 30 bandits, following a series of coordinated counter-operations in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The joint operation comprising Police Mobile Force, PMF, operatives, military personnel and Nigerian Air Force components, yesterday, confronted heavily armed bandits in simultaneous attacked on Kadisau, Raudama, and Sabon Layi communities in Faskari council.

State Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mua’zu, confirmed the successful repel of the attackers, in a statement, yesterday.

He said: “Upon receiving intelligence of these attacks, the security forces were immediately mobilised. Additional reinforcements from Dandume and the Nigerian Air Force were swiftly deployed to the affected areas. After intense confrontations, our gallant security forces successfully repelled the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

“No fewer than 30 of the criminals were neutralized through coordinated air strikes as they attempted to escape.

“While we celebrate the bravery of our security personnel, we mourn the loss of heroes who paid the ultimate price in defending our communities,” he added.

The fallen heroes include three Police Mobile Force personnel: Inspector Suleiman Ibrahim, Inspector Bello Bala, and Corporal Mohammed Lawal. Civilian Aliyu Sa’adu from Kadisau village also lost his life.

While at Sabon Layi, he said two soldiers made the “supreme sacrifice,” and another individual, Ya’u Aliyu, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their families will receive full government support during this difficult time,” he assured.

“I want to categorically assure all residents of Katsina State that Governor Dikko Umaru remains unwavering in our commitment to crush banditry and restore lasting peace to our state. We will not rest until every criminal element is eliminated from our territory.”