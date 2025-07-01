Section 65 amendment a deliberate ploy to undermine democracy – CUPP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has strongly criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, particularly Section 65, describing it as a deliberate move to undermine democratic principles in Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, expressed the coalition’s opposition, calling the proposal unnecessary and potentially harmful to the nation’s electoral integrity.

“We unequivocally declare that such provisions are not only unnecessary but also a deliberate attempt to entrench manipulation and undermine the will of the Nigerian people,” Ameh stated.

He argued that if INEC officials maintained neutrality and refrained from tampering with polling unit results, there would be no need for what he termed “draconian” provisions.

“Section 65 reeks of a flawed system and reveals INEC’s failure to uphold transparency and accountability,” he added. “Instead of chasing shadows with amendments that centralize power at the national headquarters, INEC must prioritize the mandatory, immediate upload of election results to the IReV portal directly from polling units. This is the only path to ensuring every vote counts and the people’s mandate is protected.”

CUPP also criticized INEC’s silence on the high cost of elections in Nigeria. The coalition urged the commission to propose to the National Assembly a new framework that would allow all elections to be held on a single day.

“This will curb voter fatigue, eliminate apathy, and restore confidence in our democracy,” Ameh said. “The commission’s current trajectory only deepens public distrust and erodes the integrity of our electoral process.”

The coalition called on INEC to abandon what it described as “deceptive reforms” and instead focus on building a transparent, credible, and inclusive electoral system.

“Nigerians deserve an electoral process that reflects their will, not one manipulated by a select few,” the statement concluded. “We will not stand idly by while our democracy is hijacked.”