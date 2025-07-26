Secret of my 24-year marriage – Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress cum producer Omoni Oboli has attributed the success of her 24-year marriage to a crucial decision she made with her husband, Nnamdi Oboli, before exchanging marital vows not to make divorce an option.

Featuring in this week’s episode of #With Chude, Omoni said that this commitment has been the bedrock of their union, helping them navigate life’s challenges, including a turbulent first year of marriage. Omoni emphasized that deciding to stay committed to each other, despite challenges, has been vital to their marital success.

According to her, “From day one, we decided that divorce was not an option even before we got married. Staying married for over two decades. First things first, you have to decide. It’s a decision,” she added.

The mother of three highlighted the importance of forgiveness in a successful marriage, stating, “there’s almost nothing someone can do that you can’t forgive, if you want to forgive. We all have to realize that we’re all sinners.” The couple’s love story was fast-paced, with Nnamdi proposing two weeks after meeting and marrying four months later. Despite initial uncertainty, Omoni fell in love with Nnamdi’s unwavering affection.

Nnamdi advised young couples to take ownership of their relationships, emphasizing that “marriage is a responsibility. You don’t go into a marriage expecting it to happen to you. You are the relationship. It’s between two people; you have to make it work.”