Second attack on Edo Catholic Seminary exposes police incompetence — HURIWA

…Says security agencies protect politicians while citizens suffer

By Chioma Obinna

ABUJA — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has slammed the Nigeria Police and security agencies over their failure to prevent another deadly attack on the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, describing it as evidence of gross incompetence.

Gunmen stormed the seminary recently, killing a security guard and abducting three seminarians—the second such attack on the institution in recent months. The incident has further heightened fears over the growing insecurity in the state.

In a strongly worded statement signed by Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, the group accused security forces in the state of “disgraceful lack of capacity” in protecting ordinary citizens, while prioritising the safety of politicians and the elite.

“The police and security forces in Edo State have shown, time and again, that their priority is not the safety of the common people but the protection of politicians and powerful elites,” Onwubiko said.

He described the repeated attacks on religious institutions and other soft targets as a damning indictment of the state’s security architecture, warning that unless urgent action is taken, Edo risks descending into lawlessness.

HURIWA expressed alarm that despite the frequency of violent incidents — including kidnappings, killings, and attacks on rural communities — security agencies have failed to develop a strategic and coordinated response to address the crisis.

“The police and intelligence agencies are far too focused on guarding political figures and their opulent lifestyles, ignoring the very real threats to the lives and property of ordinary citizens,” the group said.

The rights group also accused the Edo State government of complacency, alleging that state officials have not shown sufficient commitment to addressing the rising insecurity.

“If the government and police agencies do not take urgent and decisive action to curb these security lapses, we fear that the state will soon descend into total lawlessness,” Onwubiko warned.

While the Edo State Police Command has yet to issue an official response to the incident or HURIWA’s accusations, public confidence in the state’s ability to curb the rising tide of violence continues to wane.

HURIWA called on the federal government to urgently intervene by establishing a more effective security framework that places the protection of citizens above the interests of the political class. It also demanded a full investigation into the latest attack on the seminary and urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We must prioritise human life and dignity. Enough is enough,” the statement concluded.