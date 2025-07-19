SDP set to expel, drag suspended Chair, Gabam, 2 others to EFCC for snubbing panel

Gabam

As Probe Committee Submits Report, Gabam, others Shun Panel

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – STRONG indications have emerged that the National Working Committee, NWC of the Social Democratic Party, SDP is working towards expelling its suspended National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam and two others, then drag them before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for further prosecution as they refused to appear before its probe panel.

Appearance at the panel would have allowed them to say their own side over allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of the party’s fund put at over N1 billion naira by Gabam and others.

This action to be taken by the SDP is sequel to the presentation of the report of the fact-finding Committee, where it disclosed that out of the three suspended and invited persons, only one of them honoured the Committee by appearing before it.

Presenting his report before the Acting National Chairman, Dr.Sadiq Abubakar and other members of NWC, Chairman of the five-member probe panel, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar-Sadick Liman, retd said that it was only the suspended National Auditor who honoured the invitation amongst the 3 allegedly accused persons.

According to him, while among the NWC members, only the National Organizing Secretary vehemently refused to honour the Committee’s invitation, just as he said that the Committee obtained sufficient evidence from the Statements of all those that appeared before it and the documentary evidence provided by the NWC were valuable to the Committee.

The NWC of the SDP had on 4th July began the probe into alleged gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party’s fund put at over N1 billion naira by its suspended National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam and two others.

Consequently, the NWC inaugurated a five man Committee to in Fourteen days, carry out a holistic investigation into the raised allegations against Gabam and two other members of the NWC namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader,

The investigative Committee was asked to invite the suspended Chairman, National Auditor and the Youth Leader.

Also recall that the NWC of the SDP had on 24th June suspended Gabam over alleged grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds, just as the party also suspended two members of the NWC namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over same offence.

According to a statement then by SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the NWC, where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorized financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without necessary approvals of the NWC.

Presenting the report yesterday to the Acting National Chairman, the probe panel Chairman said, “It will be recalled that the National Working Committee of the Party inaugurated this noble Disciplinary Committee comprising distinguished party members on Friday, 4th July, 2025. The Committee was tasked to investigate in depth, the prima facie case of criminal conspiracy, fraud and theft against three members of the Party.

“Accordingly, the Terms of Reference of the Committee included; Fact finding the truth regarding the allegations of breaches of the 2022 constitution of the party as amended; Examine the state of accounts of the party; Determine the circumstances surrounding the production and submission of audited accounts submitted to INEC in the name of the Party.

“Advice on better ways to manage the finances of the party to prevent abuses and breach of the Party Constitution. And make appropriate recommendations. And submit its report within 14 days.

“In line with the task and Terms of Reference, the Committee commenced sitting on Saturday, 5th July, 2025 in the Conference Room of the National Secretariat of the Party. In order to meet up with the 14 days deadline, the Committee quickly wrote letters of invitation to the allegedly accused party members and all NWC to appear at given dates and times to make statements about their levels of involvement or otherwise. All members of the NWC, personal staff of the suspended Chairman, Contractors and the External Auditor were invited in the interest of natural justice and fair hearing.

“It is noteworthy that it’s the only Suspended National Auditor that honored the invitation amongst the 3 allegedly accused persons. While among the NWC members, only the National Organizing Secretary vehemently refused to honour the Committee’s invitation. It is safe to state that the Committee obtained sufficient evidence from the Statements of all those that appeared before it.

Additionally, the documentary evidence provided by the NWC were valuable to the Committee

“Drawing from the Statements, interactions and the documents, the Committee made some findings and far-reaching recommendations. Its hope that the Party would implement the recommendations with a view to repositioning the party to effectively and efficiently perform its functions.

“The Committee is also of the view that this Report would impact positively on the Party and Nigeria at large, if its recommendations are religiously implemented. This is because the recommendations were not for the upliftment of the Party alone, but to send a clear message to Nigerians that they should not lose hope in our democratic process and leaderships at all levels. As SDP has taken a bold step towards cleansing itself to provide purposeful leadership to Nigerians by imbibing the core attribute of quality leadership, such as; integrity, vision, empathy, accountability, transparency, courage, humility, patriotism, incorruptibility, high level of morality and credibility amongst others.