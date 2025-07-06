SDP raises alarm over dilapidated courts in Ondo

…Leaking Roofs, Poor Facilities Undermine Justice, Says Party Chairman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has raised serious concerns over the deplorable state of courtrooms across the state, describing the situation as a glaring indictment on the judicial system and a threat to the rule of law.

In an open letter addressed to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), the SDP State Chairman, Barr. Gbenga Akinbuli, condemned the neglect of court infrastructure, citing High Court 1 in Oka, Ondo Town, as a prime example of widespread decay.

“The rainy season has exposed the rot, revealing a justice system struggling under the weight of abandonment,” Akinbuli said.

He described the courtroom environment as unfit for judicial processes, highlighting leaking roofs, poor seating conditions, and an overall deteriorating structure that undermines the dignity of justice.

“I wonder, and I ask: Is Attorney General Dr. Olukayode Ajulo aware of the pathetic state of our high courts? Or is he deliberately turning a blind eye to the suffering of our judicial officers and litigants?” Akinbuli queried.

The SDP Chairman reminded the Attorney General of his previous promises on judicial reforms, stating that the current conditions betray such commitments.

“Is this the kind of reform he envisioned—where judges preside in rundown courtrooms with leaking roofs and failing infrastructure?”

Akinbuli called for urgent action and renewed advocacy for full financial autonomy for the judiciary in Ondo State, insisting that transparency and accountability in the management of judicial funds must be enforced.

“If funds have indeed been disbursed, then what mechanisms are in place to ensure the Chief Judge is transparent and effective in their utilization?” he asked.

Describing the situation as beyond politics, the SDP chairman emphasized that the integrity of the justice system is at stake and warned that young legal practitioners and the public are becoming increasingly discouraged by the systemic neglect.

“Our courts must be places of dignity and order, not suffering and neglect. The welfare of our judicial officers and the effective delivery of justice should never be compromised.”

Akinbuli called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to prioritize the revitalization of court infrastructure across the state and urged all well-meaning citizens to demand accountability and better governance.

“Ondo State must no longer settle for leadership that fails to act on critical issues,” he concluded.