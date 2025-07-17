Scott Iguma to be arraigned in court today — Lagos Police

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, has stated that Scott Iguma, a Nigerian activist, will be arraigned in court today following his arrest.

In a WhatsApp chat, the PRO wrote: “Scott Iguma will be arraigned on a 10-count charge at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, this morning, July 17, 2025.”

In a series of Instagram posts, Mr. Iguma had earlier accused the real estate company PWAN of selling receipts to customers instead of actual plots of land.

However, in a late Instagram post on Wednesday, he accused the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panti, Yaba, of being used by PWAN’s founder, Augustine Onwumere, to arrest him.